This is what the weather in Nottinghamshire will be doing today

The Met Office say is will be a cloudy windy day with a chance of showers.

READ MORE: Nottinghamshire car owners warned to be extra vigilant following rise in catalytic converter thefts

Cloud will continue to build through the morning with occasional showers expected.

A Met Office spokesman said: "These will be heavy and blustery at times, particularly through the middle of the day but drier with brighter spells later.£"

READ MORE: Man arrested in connection with 100 plants found during Mansfield drug raid

Maximum temperature 18 °C.