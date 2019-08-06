This is when thunderstorms and heavy rain could hit Nottinghamshire this week

The Met Office has two weather warnings for Nottinghamshire.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are set to hit the region on Friday which could lead to flooding.

MORE NEWS: Work to secure Toddbrook Reservoir in Whaley Bridge continues for sixth day - live updates

MORE NEWS: 'Selfish' drink-drivers arrested after they crash into each other in Derbyshire

While strong winds are expected to cause some disruption, particularly during Saturday daytime.

The Met Office says there is a 'small chance' that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Depending on the severity of thunder and rain, delays or cancellations to train and bus services could occur.