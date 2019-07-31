Weather experts warn of heavy rain and thunderstorms

Weather experts are warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the East Midlands.

The Met Office yellow 'be aware' alert is valid until 11.59pm today.

Thunderstorms are expected in the area.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Heavy rain and thunderstorms bring a chance of flooding and travel disruption.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

"Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

"There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater."