What will the weather be like in Derbyshire this weekend?

It’s almost the weekend - but what’s the weather got in store for us?

According to the Met Office there will be variable often large amounts of cloud overnight with a few clear spells.

There will be a chance of mist patches forming towards dawn with winds remaining light. Minimum temperature 5 °C.

Saturday will have a chilly start and should see more in the way of sunshine with showers developing by the afternoon, perhaps rather heavy. Evening showers may be slow to die out. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday is dry and bright with long sunny spells expected for Monday and Tuesday with light winds.

It will become noticeably warmer, although rather chilly overnight with some mist patches.