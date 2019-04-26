Yellow weather warning for strong winds tonight as Storm Hannah hits Derbyshire and Notts

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire in place as strong winds are expected to hit the counties.

The warning is in place from 9pm tonight till 3pm tomorrow with winds of 45-55mph expected.

Frank Saunders is a Chief Forecaster at the Met Office. He said: “A low-pressure system will sweep in from the west during Friday evening and Saturday bringing strong north-westerly winds to Ireland and then parts of the UK; the strongest and most damaging winds will be felt across Ireland, prompting Met Eireann to name Storm Hannah on Thursday morning. We have issued a yellow wind warning for parts of the UK where we’re likely to see inland gusts of 45-55mph and stronger gusts of around 65-75mph in exposed coastal locations.

“Trees are coming into full leaf and many people will be on holiday, so the impacts of a late-April storm may differ subtly from one in mid-winter.”

The Met Office has told residents to expect some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, with bus and train services affected.

They also warned that there could be short term power loss due to fallen trees and branches and large waves near the coast.