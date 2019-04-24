Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in the East Midlands

A yellow weather warning has been issued for this afternoon (Wednesday, April 24).

Although not everywhere will get one, heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to break out across central and northern England during Wednesday afternoon, easing from the south during the evening.

Thunderstorms are expected

These thunderstorms bring the potential for lightning strikes and hail, with sudden downpours and gusty winds.

They may also bring some temporary disruption to travel and power supplies.

The warning is in place between 1pm and 9pm.

There is the chance of possible damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes. Some short term loss of power and other services is likely, with possible delays to train services.

There is a good chance that driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible