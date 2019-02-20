Welcoming museum wins award after praise from visitors

Visitors and tourists have again given the thumbs up to one of Eastwood’s prized assets, the D.H.Lawrence Birthplace Museum.

For the second year running, the Victoria Street museum has been awarded a prestigious VisitEngland accolade.

The award is part of a nationally recognised scheme that evaluates the views and experiences of visitors.

The museum scored highly on its standard of customer experience, and even gained a 100 per cent rating for its front-of-house staff, earning it a special Welcome Award.

VisitEngland also sent an assessor to the museum and praised it for its fascinating guided tour and the outstanding levels of customer care, enthusiasm and knowledge displayed by staff members.

Such praise delighted Christina Webb, the museum’s duty officer, who said: “We are all so pleased to have won this accolade.

“It truly reflects how much we care about each visitor and their experience.

“We currently offer free entry to Broxtowe residents, free children’s trails and craft activities, and we have new self-guided tours in the afternoons. So there is something for everyone here.”

The D.H.Lawrence Birthplace Musuem is one of 76 tourist attractions across the country to have been given the VisitEngland accolade.

Alex Broughton, marketing and communications manager at the Visit Nottinghamshire organisation, said: “Nottinghamshire prides itself on being a highly welcoming destination for tourists, so we are delighted to see the museum recognised by VisitEngland in this way.

“Both the Eastwood museum and Rufford Abbey have won prestigious awards and accreditations previously, and this latest addition only helps to strengthen their reputation and the broader reputation of the county as a fantastic place to visit.”

The Lawrence museum is located at the house where world-renowned writer and poet Lawrence (1885-1930) was born, and is dedicated to his life and works.

It is open from Tuesdays to Saturdays, and visitors are transported back in time to view the authentically restored Victorian miner’s cottage .

To celebrate the launch of self-guided tours, all Broxtowe residents are being offered free entry for six months. No booking is required. Residents should simply take along proof of address.