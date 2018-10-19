What is the weather looking like in Nottinghamshire this weekend?

The weekend is finally here, and with it brings the promise of cloudy yet sunny weather conditions across Nottinghamshire.

As the weekend approached we started to see more sunny spells and temperatures of around 15°C.

The Met Office forecast predicts much of the same on Saturday, however spells of rain could be possible in parts during Sunday.

The forecast said: “Early mist or fog will clear in the morning on Saturday, leaving a dry day with sunny spells.

“The best of these in the south and east, with more cloud further northwest. Maximum temperature 16°C.

“Breezy and mostly cloudy on Sunday with patchy rain possible in the west, clearing later.

“Monday and Tuesday dry with bright or sunny spells although with a fresh breeze developing.”