Today will be mainly dry with clouds increasing later on, according to the Met Office.

Forecasters say it will be bright with some sunshine, although clouding will increase in the evening with outbreaks of rain reaching the Peak District. Maximum temperature 26 °C.

Image from Pixabay.

Tonight cloud and rain will spread eastwards to all parts by the early hours. Heavy in places, especially after midnight. Foggy over the Peak district. Minimum temperature 15 °C.