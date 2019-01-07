What you can expect from the weather today

Here is the weather forecast for East Midlands on Monday, January 7.

According to the Met Office, it will be a rather cloudy day, although the odd brighter spell is possible at first. One or two outbreaks of rain are then possible later in the day, mainly across the Derbyshire hills. Also turning rather breezy. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Tonight, any rain soon will ease away south, with largely clear skies developing. However, blustery winds will continue, especially along the coast. Turning rather chilly, especially in the wind. Minimum temperature 4 °C.