WIN: Tickets to RHS Chatsworth Flower Show

The RHS Chatsworth Flower Show takes place next week.

And you could be there.

RHS Chatsworth Flower Show runs from June 6-10

We've teamed up with the organisers and have got six pairs of tickets for the show to give away.

RHS Chatsworth Flower Show runs from June 6 to 10, with lots to see and enjoy.

As well as show-stopping gardens and inspiring installations, visitors will be able to enjoy displays including a river of flowers and a huge orchid display.

Experts will also be on hand to dish out advice on a wide range of topics.

To be in with a chance of being at the show, just email your name, address and a contact phone number to louise.cooper@jpress.co.uk.

The closing date is 12noon on Monday June 4.

For more information about the show, or to buy tickets, see the website.