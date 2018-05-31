WIN! Tickets to Splendour music festival, hotel stay and meal voucher worth £500

Splendour is Nottingham’s biggest, family-friendly music event, set in the stunning deer park of Elizabethan mansion Wollaton Hall.

On July 21, it will celebrate its tenth birthday in style and to celebrate the landmark year we have joined forces with the organisers to secure a fantastic city break for a family of four — including tickets to Splendour and a meal voucher — worth £500 in this easy-to-enter competition.

Paloma Faith will headline

Arrive in Nottingham on the Friday, July 20, and enjoy a two-night stay in a family twin room, with two double beds, for two adults and two children at Holiday Inn Nottingham. Set in a peaceful marina location, the hotel is a short drive from the city centre, with free parking,

WiFi and breakfast included (for morE information on Holiday Inn CLICK THIS LINK www.ihg.com/holidayinn).

Fully charged from a great night’s sleep, enjoy a fun day out at Splendour - full of music, comedy, delicious food and drink and family entertainment - on the Saturday. With the festival closing around 11pm, you’ll appreciate a short hop back to the hotel for a well-earned rest.

Multi-talented singer-songwriter Paloma Faith, one of the most successful British female artists of the last decade, headlines. And indie rockers The Charlatans are still achieving fresh career highs almost three decades since bagging their first number one album.

A two-night stay at Holiday Inn is part of the prize

Also on the bill are influential quartet The Stranglers, former Soft Cell frontman Marc Almond, ABBA group Björn Again, pop sensation Sophie Ellis-Bextor and indie pop band Peace plus many more, all offering something to suit everyone in the family (for more information on Splendour, including on tickets, CLICK THIS LINK www.splendourfestival.com).

And if that’s not enough, the winner is invited to dine out at one of Nottingham’s favourite eateries, Annie’s Burger Shack, which is full to the brim with mouth-watering, authentic American burgers, with a £50 voucher during the weekend break (for more information on Annie’s Burger Shack CLICK THIS LINK www.anniesburgershack.com).

To be in with a chance of winning simply answer the question below and follow the instructions.

Which landmark birthday is Splendour celebrating this year?

Email your answer, along with your name, address and daytime contact number, to: martin.hutton@jpress.co.uk. Mark the email Splendour Competition. The first correct entry drawn after the closing date of midday on Monday, July 2, will win this fantastic prize. Normal competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. Ts and Cs can be found on the home-page of this website.

The prizes for this competition are being supplied by the organisers and specific terms and conditions apply. Please confirm in your email that you are accepting that your details will be passed to the competition provider, should you be the winning entry. For details of the Johnston Press privacy policy visit www.johnstonpress.co.uk/cookies-policy.

n Terms and Conditions:

Entrants must be available Friday, July 20 to Sunday, July 22. Tickets to Splendour are for Saturday July 21 and cannot be postponed to any other year. Can’t be exchanged for a cash refund.

Annie’s Burger Shack voucher can be used at any time. It is advised that the winner should book the table in advance of arriving.

The Holiday Inn family twin room is valid only on July 20 and 21 2018. The family twin room is for two adults and two children, aged 15 and under. Breakfast for up to two adults and two children aged 15 and under. Non-transferrable and no cash value.