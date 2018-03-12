Woman and man assaulted by boys at a supermarket

Police are hunting young thugs who assaulted a woman an a man at an Alfreton supermarket.

At around 1.30pm on Wednesday, February 21, two teenage boys verbally abused two women inside the Hall Street Tesco store.

A short time later, the boys are alleged to have physically assaulted one of the women by pushing her to the ground a number of times, causing leg injuries.

A man with a walking stick who attempted to intervene is also reported to have then been assaulted.

If you witnessed the incident, or have any information, contact PC Sean Davis on 101 quoting reference number 18000084099.

Witnesses can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555