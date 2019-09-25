Woman dies following Nottinghamshire crash

A woman has died following a crash in Nottinghamshire yesterday.

The 39-year-old died following a single vehicle collision on Hoveringham Road, Hoveringham, at about 4pm following reports of a car in the River Trent.

The woman was taken to hospital but died from her injuries a short while after, Nottinghamshire Police said.

No one else has is believed to have been injured in the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has any information that could aid officers in their investigation, or has any dashcam footage, should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 565 of 24 September 2019.