Woman jailed for stealing “pretty” jumper from Mansfield store

A woman who stole a jumper from a Mansfield store because it looked “pretty” has been jailed, a court ruled.

Malgorzata Gorzen took the £43 jumper from Marks & Spencer, on Westgate, on December 2, but was stopped by a member of staff on the way out.

Gorzen, 31, formerly of George Street, Mansfield, admitted theft when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Speaking via a Polish interpreter, Gorzen said she had since moved to Mansfield Woodhouse, but could not remember the street name.

Michael Little, mitigating, said: “It is right to say she finds herself in a very serious position today.

“She saw a jumper that she liked the look of. She described it as a very pretty jumper. She put it in a store gift bag.”

He said she had a “fairly long-standing drug problem” with heroin and was a regular amphetamine user.

“She became clean when she had her son two and a half years ago,” he said.

“She remained clean for 20 months, but problems started when her partner lost his employment and they lost their accomodation.”

Mr Little said Gozen’s son had been taken into care, on a temporary basis, in September last year.

“She tells me her life was ruined when her son was taken away from her,” he said. “She says she is desperately trying to get free of drugs.”

He said Gorzen had not used drugs for one and a half weeks, and she was renting a bedroom from a friend.

Probation officer Sarah Alderton said she was disappointed by Gorzen’s lack of progress at her last review for drugs.

Magistrates said they had no option but to activate a six week suspended prison sentence, and she was ordered to pay a £115 government surcharge.