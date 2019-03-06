Worksop boozer was egged on by pals to steal sound system

A drunk Worksop man was egged on by pals to steal a £500 music centre from a gym, a court heard.

Luke Butters had been boozing outside Bircotes Sports Centre, on May 8, last year, when he accepted the challenge.

“He left by a fire exit and hid the music centre in a bush,” said Donna Fawcett, prosecuting. “

He took it to his mum’s. He says it may have been used in a party but he can’t be sure.”

The court heard he received a suspended prison sentence in October, 2018, for assault.

Michael Little, mitigating, said at the time, Butters had been mourning the death of his grandfather, and was involved in a “toxic relationship”.

He said Butters had started drinking heavily with his father on a daily basis, and had been “heavily under the influence” at the time of the theft.

“He says “what I should have done is say no, but unfortunately, because I was drunk, I took a really bad decision,”” said Mr Little.

Butters, 23, of Netherton Road, admitted the theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe gave him a two year conditional discharge, because “it has taken a ridiculously amount of time for this matter to come to court.”

“Being drunk is no excuse for thieving,” he told Butters, and ordered him to pay £85 costs, and a £30 government surcharge.