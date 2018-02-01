Worksop driver was high on a mixture of drugs

A Worksop man was high on a mixture of illegal drugs when police stopped him in his van, a court heard.

Andrew Wade was stopped in a white Combi van on Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, at 9.30pm, on July 22, last year.

A test at the police station revealed he had cocaine, morphine, codeine, methadone and diazepam, in his system, but no quantities were recorded.

“Officers carried out a fit to drive test,” said prosecutor Neil Hollett. “He was unable to close his eyes and count to 30 in his head, touch his nose or walk in a straight line.”

Wade, 52, of Magpie Close, admitted driving while unfit through drugs, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for the same offence from December, when he was banned for 16 months.

Fiona Davidson, mitigating, said: “He had been struggling long term with regard to alcohol and substance problems.

“As a result of the investigation he has been referred to an intervention team. He has been seeing the team since the offence.”

She said that Wade, who is the sole carer for his 81-year-old mother, had reconciled with his family in Sheffield, and his mental health had improved as a result.

Wade was fined £120, with a government surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. He was banned from driving for three years.