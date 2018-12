A Worksop man has been sent to Nottingham Crown Court following a violent incident in the town centre.

James Rae, 23, of Sandy Lane, made no plea to charges of affray, possession of a machete, racially aggravated assault and possession of cannabis, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The offences are alleged to have happened on December 27, on Eastgate.

No application for bail was made, and he was remanded to custody until January 25.