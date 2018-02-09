Would-be shoplifter revealed after knife-fight report in Mansfield

Police discovered a would-be shoplifter when they were called to reports of a knife fight at Sainsburys in Mansfield, a court heard.

Officers searched Ryszard Kocwa in the carpark of the Nottingham Road store, on January 19, and found a 12ins by 8ins bag, lined with silver foil, and another, smaller, foil-lined bag which fitted into his pocket.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said: “Initially he gave a fanciful explantion but eventually agreed that he used them in shoplifting because he had a drug problem.”

Kocwa tested positive for cocaine at the police station, the court heard.

Kocwa, 44, of George Street, Mansfield, admitted going equipped for theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He last appeared at court in November last year for shoplifting and possessing Class A and Class B drugs.

Michael Little, mitigating, said Kocwa had a longstanding drug problem, but there had been a two and a half year gap in his offending before his last court appearance, which ended when a relationship broke down.

“The sad position is that he has been misusing crack cocaine and heroin, and topping up a daily 15 millilitre methadone prescription,” he said.

“No knife was found. Mr Kocwa saw someone who owed him money and an argument developed and the other man called the police.”

Probation officer Sarah Alderton said he was currently spending £10 a week on his drug habit.

Kocwa was given a nine month community order with an “onerous” six month drug rehabilitation requirement.

He was also ordered to pay an £85 government surcharge, which will be deducted from his benefits.