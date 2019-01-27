Yellow warning for heavy snow set for Nottinghamshire

Heavy snow could be making its way to the region as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning.

A yellow warning has been issued between 9pm on Tuesday, January 29 till Wednesday, January, 30.

The Met Office has warned that there will be disruptions to travel including some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

And there is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

A Met Office spokesman said: "A band of rain pushing east across parts of England is likely to turn to snow during Tuesday evening, with snow continuing into Wednesday. Accumulations of 1-3 cm are likely quite widely, with accumulations of 5 cm in places.

"There is a small chance that some areas could see up to 10 cm, more especially over the higher ground."