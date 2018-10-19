Young people do not get their say, claims new Youth Mayor

A rallying call to young people in Eastwood and Kimberley has been issued by the new Youth Mayor for Broxtowe.

William Mee, who is 14, has been elected to the post, which is designed to help give youngsters in the borough a meaningful voice.

And in his first public statement, William said he was determined to improve the lot of teenagers and younger children.

He said: “I believe that young people do not get their say on matters.

“I strongly believe that a society must have a young person’s point of view.

“I would like to recruit more members to the Broxtowe Youth Voice organisation and encourage people to have their say.”

Broxtowe Youth Voice is the group formerly known as Broxtowe Youth Council which was set up to give youngsters the opportunity to debate the issues affecting them. These might include alcohol misuse, security in schools, sexual health and self-harming.

William, who lives in Beeston, was voted in at a meeting of Broxtowe Youth Voice after serving a year as Deputy Youth Mayor, assisting the outgoing Mayor, Alfie Russell.

His own deputy will be 11-year-old Faraz Hussain. Both go to Alderman White School in Bramcote.

William’s first official engagement as Youth Mayor will be at the Beeston Remembrance Parade on Sunday, November 11 when he will read a poem as part of a service at the town’s war memorial.