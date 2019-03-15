A lovely walk is a solution to society’s problems

At the Ramblers, we not only love a good walk in the countryside, we believe it’s vital the places we all live are great for walking too.

Making it easy to walk everyday local journeys not only helps us live more active, healthier lives, it could also help to tackle some of society’s biggest problems like growing levels of obesity, social isolation, congestion and air pollution.

With our Britain’s Best Walking Neighbourhood Award, we are searching for the places that put pedestrians first and make every day walking a joy for the whole community, with safe, accessible routes to shops and services and well cared for parks and green spaces. If this sounds like your neighbourhood, make sure you nominate it before the deadline on March 17: www.ramblers.org.uk/nominate.

Tompion Platt

The Ramblers

What do you think? To email us your comments CLICK HERE