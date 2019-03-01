Don’t allow stags to get too close

I was in Wollaton Park this Sunday afternoon and saw a large crowd of people getting very close to a group of stags with their female deer nearby.

The public were intent on taking photos on the smart phones and creeping ever nearer to the two largest stags that were standing up and staring at the crowds, only yards from the nearest person taking pictures.

A council buggy roared up with two people in it who were waving and shouting at the crowds to keep away from the stags as it was an inherently dangerous situation. The crowd, after more arm waving at them, reluctantly moved away.

The buggy stayed there for quite a long while before moving off. If you are in the park for goodness sake be careful not to get near the animals. They may look like something out of Autumn Watch that you watch from the cosy front room of your house on the BBC, but close up in the REAL world you might get more than you bargained for, especially if one of them goes for you with their antlers in order to protect the females and young lying around nearby!

Think about it, it might ruin your Sunday afternoon jaunt to the park!

Brian George

Nottingham

