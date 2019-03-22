Let your loved ones know your wishes about organ donation

Your readers may have seen in the news that the organ donation procedure in England is changing.

The introduction of Max and Keira’s Law will provide hope for the 92 people in Nottinghamshire currently waiting for a heart, kidney or other organ transplant. However, evidence tells us more work will need to be done; now the Government must invest in resources to help the law change become a success.

Families will still play a role in deciding what happens to their loved one’s organs, so encouraging people to make their wishes known is essential. More specialist nurses are also needed as the presence of specialist organ donation nurses dramatically improves consent rates in the UK. If a specialist donation nurse is present to discuss organ donation, families are about three times more likely to consent to their loved one’s organs being donated.

It is fantastic this law has been passed, but now we must have a national conversation about organ donation. That is why we’re asking your readers to talk about how they feel about organ donation with their friends and family. Knowing your loved ones organ donation wishes should be as commonplace as knowing their birthday.

Simon Gillespie

Chief executive of The British Heart Foundation

What do you think? To email us your comments CLICK HERE