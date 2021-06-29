This is a great video doorbell because of its video quality, simple interface and great app. The Nest Hello connects to your existing doorbell – so it’s worth checking compatibility before you buy.

You can also pay extra for professional installation. It records all the time, though to make the most of this you need a Nest Aware subscription.

Like other video doorbells, it doesn’t sit flush to the door frame or wall so you’ll notice the difference. An angled backplate means you can attach it to the corner of the doorframe and see everything, though realistically the wide viewpoint is enough in most situations.

Set-up is quick and simple and it’s easy to integrate with other Nest products. If you have a Google Nest Home Hub, the video pops up there as soon as the doorbell is rung.

There are also pre-recorded messages so you can tell the visitor to leave the parcel, for instance.