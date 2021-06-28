Alex Hales enjoys special feeling of T20 ton in Notts Outlaws' victory

Alex Hales was unbeaten on 101 off 66 balls in Notts Outlaws’ win over Lancashire. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

The big-hitting batter smashed an unbeaten 101 from 66 balls with 12 fours and four sixes as Notts beat Lancashire by seven runs.

After completing his fifth career T20 Hales said: “T20 hundreds don’t come around very often and to do it in front of a home crowd was really special. It has been such a weird feeling to be playing in front of empty seats and I really struggled with that at times last year.

“I wasn’t my usual self today, didn’t play in the usual way.

"It was not a particularly easy pitch to score on early on with very steep bounce and you needed 10 or 15 balls to get used to it so it was important to get through that initial stage.