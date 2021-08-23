Cuckney clash could be the title decider for Kimberley

Kimberley's Dominic Brown - star turn against Cuckney.

Cuckney are top but Kimberley can overtake them with games in hand.

After Kimberley had won at Caythorpe by three wickets on Saturday in a rain-affected game, Cuckney send a warning shot across their bows with a three-wicket home win over Kimberley in the Derbyshire Premier Cup semi-final.

But Kimberley captain George Bacon said this Saturday would be a completely different game.

“We would liked to have won on Sunday,” he said.

“But we had beaten Cuckney in the past three or four games before that so they were probably due one – and they played better than us on the day.

“We know the model they are going to try to follow this weekend to try to beat us.

"We have to have a think about what we can do to counter that.

“But I don't think Sunday's defeat will have too much impact on the next game.

”It's another game and it's clear what we need to do – and that clarity can sometimes help a little bit.”

Cuckney made 228-9 from their 40 overs, Nicholas Keast with 41 and Dominic Brown 4-30.

Brown then top-scored with 41, but Archie Shannon claimed 4-26 as Kimberley were all out for 155.

Bacon added: “Sunday was hard.

"We put so much effort into getting to that stage of the competition, so to then go out in a game that didn't end up being particularly close was pretty hard to take.

“But Cuckney are a good side and we will have another crack at them in the league.

“It is our biggest game of the season, but so is every game left now.

“We need to take eight points from every game we play, which are Cuckney, Cavaliers and Mansfield and average points from the game against Clifton, which is not going to be played, then we will win the league – no one can catch us.

“The Clifton was initially called off due to Covid a long time ago now and with a combination of our busy Sunday schedule and Clifton's reluctance to make an effort to play the game we will just have to take average points from that.”

At Caythorpe on Saturday the home side made 204-7 in 41 overs with 57 for Hishaam Khan and 42 for Callum McKenzie, George Scottorn taking 3-35.

Aftre the rain, Kimberley then reached their revised Duckworth-Lewis target at 150-7 in 26 overs, Alex Aldred with 63 and Brown with 35.

“Saturday looked like it was going to be a wash-out for everyone with the forecast so we were surprised we managed to get a game in,” said Bacon

“We didn't play particularly well but we got eight points which was obviously the most important thing.

“Alex Aldred opened the batting for us.

"Coming up from the second team, he did brilliantly with a great knock of 63 off 53 balls which got us well ahead the game.