Hales to play one-day cricket only for Notts

England batsman Alex Hales has opted not to play county championship cricket this season, although he has signed an extended contract to keep him at Nottinghamshire until the end of 2019.

Director of cricket Mick Newell said: “We are looking forward to Alex being involved again with us for the next two years as he was integral to our success in 50-over and 20-over cricket last summer.

“He is entitled to make himself available for whatever format he wants to play, and we respect his decision. He’s an outstanding white-ball player and we look forward to him helping us win more trophies in that format of the game.”

Hales, 29, said: “It was a fantastic year in 2017, and I believe we can have more success in the future.”