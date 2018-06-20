Kimberley bundle Radcliffe out

Kimberley Institute CC’s first team chalked up a six-wicket win over Radcliffe-on-Trent in the Notts Premier League.

Martin Weightman (4-35) starred once more with the ball as the home side were bundled out for 123 and Dominic Brown (58*) dominated the run chase.

Alex King asked Radcliffe to bat first and was rewarded with some wayward bowling as extras, a total of 34, and Caleb Mierkalns (14) took the score to 25 in the third over before Mark Footitt (1-27) got Mierkalns lbw.

It soon became 32-3 as Weightman got involved with a double wicket maiden in the sixth; opener Mark Norris (7) was bowled and Rob Sutton was lbw for a second ball duck.

Another six overs had passed when Weightman claimed his third as Joe Richardson (8) offered a leading edge and a simple chance to Sam Johnson to make it 46-4. Weightman claimed his fourth when he found the edge of Dan Mason’s (7) bat with Jon Terry on hand behind the stumps to take the catch and with Brown (1-26) removing Jack Towers (5) by the same method Radcliffe were 74-6 in the 19th over.

Jake Fish (18) and Eddie Torr (19) battled for nine overs to add 29 to the score as the home side edged past three figures, but King (1-8) was on hand to break the pair up in the 28th over when he bowled Torr to make it 103-7.

Five overs later it was 112-9 as Zain Ramzan (2-13) struck in his first over as Radcliffe’s skipper David Lucas (4) dismissed lbw and then Muhammed Usman (7) proceeded to run-out Fish with a terrible call for a run. Johnson on hand to throw in to Terry to dislodge the bails.

Usman did launch Ramzan for six before the bowler had the last laugh and induced the batsman into a top edge with King taking the catch to end the innings in the 35th over.

The blemish in Kimberley’s response was to slip to 15-3 as Lucas (3-20) took out the top three in the first seven overs; Tom Rowe (4) offered a tame catch to mid-off in the first, Hassan Chaudry (2) was adjudged lbw and George Bacon (7) was caught and bowled when he was too early on a delivery and offered a lobbed catch back to the bowler.

Johnson (30) and Brown were again on hand to steer Kimberley out of danger with another half-century stand for the fourth. It was hard work for the pair early on as they navigated Lucas and Ben Savage, but once both openers were out of the attack Radcliffe lost their edge and the runs came easier even if batting was still hard work.

The 50 partnership came before the drinks break in the 23rd over and there was still plenty to do after play resumed, but 17 off Torr’s final over lifted the pressure considerably – the only downside was Johnson bowled round his legs by Usman (1-23) in the next over to make it 95-4.

Weightman (7*) joined Brown to move Kimberley to within 14 of victory, the latter reached his half century via an imperious straight drive for four and three more runs and several wides left four needed. Brown duly obliged with a powerful sweep that took Kimberley to all 20 points in the 36th over.

The win keeps Kimberley second, two points behind leaders Cavaliers & Carrington and welcome Plumtree to the Newdigate Street next week.