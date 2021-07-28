Kimberley Institute squander big chance to take a grip at the top after defeat by rivals Papplewick & Linby

Martin Weightman's appeal for Kimberley is turned down.

The result sent Papplewick top, but Kimberley, in fifth, still have three games in hand which, if won, would still overhaul Papplewick.

“ It was really disappointing and certainly an opportunity missed,” said Kimberley captain George Bacon.

“We were on a bit of a high from Friday night when we had a good win against Cuckney in the T20 quarter-finals,”

“We were confident. We were missing a couple of lads but nothing to make us think we shouldn't be winning the game.

“Papplewick played well and we certainly could have done quite a few things a lot better.

“They probably got 20-30 more than we would have liked. Then when we lost Sam Wood in the first over it sort of deflated us a little bit.

“We had some decent partnerships from there on in, but nothing substantial enough that was ever going to win us the game.”

However, they remain favourites to take top spot, though know there is work to be done.

“It's still largely in our own hands,” said Bacon.

“If we win our games in hand, which includes beating some of the teams around us, then we are still in a really good spot. We can't afford to lose too many more though.

“I have been playing in the Premier League for over 10 years and I have never seen a league table at this stage of the season so congested at the top with so many teams in with a chance of winning it, which is brilliant for the neutral.

“It's great to be one of the sides in that race is good, though we'd like to be a bit further ahead. But we've still got a big chance.”

Papplewick chose to bat and, after finding themselves 19-2 a third wicket partnership of 114 between Ben Trevor-Jones (63) and Louis Bhabra (53) took them forward, Ben Bhabra adding 38 and Harry Ratcliffe 29 in their 232-8 total.

Kimberley lost Wood with no runs on the board. Then Matt Taylor (39), Jack Nightingale (27), Dominic Brown (34), Craig Harrison (27) and Alex King (26) all chipped in, but fell short on 209 with four balls left.

Ben Bhabra took 3-30 off his 10 overs.

Papplewick then beat Hucknall on Sunday in the NPL T20 semi-final but went on to lose to Cavaliers & Carrington in the final.

Hucknall again provide the opposition at Kimberley this Saturday in the NPL and Bacon said: “It is certainly a fixture we'll be looking to take full points from though Hucknall had a really good full points win against Caythorpe, which was a result they really needed looking at the other end of the table.

“So they will be confident and won't be walked all over by any means.”