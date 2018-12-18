Legend Derek Randall is first guest speaker of 2019

Cricketing legend Derek Randall will be the guest speaker at the first meeting of 2019 of the Bassetlaw Umpires Association.

Randall, now 67, was a star batsman for Nottinghamshire and England in the 1970s and 1980s, winning 47 Test caps for his country and playing in 49 one-day internationals.

He will always be remembered for his brilliant innings of 174 against Australia in the Centenary Test of 1977 when he faced fast bowler Dennis Lillee in his fiercest mood.

Randall, who was also mone of the finest fielders the game has ever seen, will give his talk to the association on Saturday, January 5 (2.30 pm) at Cuckney Cricket Centre. The meeting is open to everyone.