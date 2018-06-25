LOOK: Kimberley lose ground on leaders after defeat to Plumtree

Kimberley Institute remain in second but have lost ground on Cavs after they lost at home to Plumtree by 65-runs.

The visitors were put in to bat and saw an 89-run second wicket stand between Chris Gibson (45) and Oliver Soames.

Soames then teamed up with Sam Wood (38) to add a further 89.

He struggled for meaningful support from there, but moved on to record a century as wickets fell.

Soames was the final wicket to fall for 115 from 138-balls as Plumtree totalled 250/8.

Once again Martin Weightman was the chief bowler for Kimberley, claiming four for 41 while George Bacon grabbed a couple.

Kimberley never got going in reply, sliding to 20/3 early and not really recovering.

Weightman top scored with 49 and Sam Johnson made a rapid 48 but Graeme White (four for 45) and Callum Dring (three for 35) ensured the wouldn’t get close.