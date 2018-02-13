Notts’ Alex Hales shines but can’t prevent England from suffering T20 tri-series loss to New Zealand

Notts’ Alex Hales scored 47 but couldn’t prevent England from suffering T20 defeat to New Zealand in Wellington.

Hales fell three short of his 50 in the ninth over off the bowling of fellow Nottinghamshire team-mate Ish Sodhi.

His knock of 47 came from 24 balls and included six fours and three sixes as England chased 197 to win in the tri-series match.

But Hales’ departure sparked the beginning of the end for England who lost wickets regularly, falling 12 runs short in the end.

Dawid Malan (59) and David Willey (21) gave England a glimmer of hope but the tourists were mopped up by the Black Cap bowlers.

New Zealand batters Martin Guptill (65) and Kane Williamson (72) had earlier helped their side to a massive 196-5.

England sit rooted to the bottom of the table having lost their first three, with one to play against New Zealand on 18th February.

Australia have already qualified for the final, which takes place on the 21st February, with their opponents still to be decided.