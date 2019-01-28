Notts spinner Matt Carter pleased with his debut for England Lions

Nottinghamshire spinner Matt Carter has admitted he didn’t feel out of place as he made a solid debut for England Lions in a one-day game against India A on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Carter dismissed two India internationals, Krunal Pandya and Jayant Yadav, in returning figures of 2-23 from ten overs.

And although the Lions lost after failing to chase down 173, he was still pleased with his performance, especially considering he only made his limited-overs debut for Notts last May.

“I’m happy with myself because it shows the hard work leading up to this was worth it,” Carter said. “It’s all worked out for me.

“When I was 12th man for the first two matches, I felt like I was ready and raring to go. I’ve been doing a lot of training on the days off.

“It’s interesting bowling over here in India. It’s very different because they are good players of spin, but I didn’t feel out of place.

“I just stuck to what I did in white-ball games for Notts last year, and it worked. I need to keep nailing my skills so it happens again.”

While in India, Carter has been training alongside senior England spinners Dom Bess and Danny Briggs, and he received his Lions cap from former Notts and England spinner Peter Such.