Scottorn and Wood star as Kimberley Insitute enjoy double win weekend

Sam Wood - a match-winning 83 not out against Papplewick.

Although in sixth place, they have four games in hand on leaders Cuckney and three in hand on second-placed Papplewick & Linby.

George Scottorn was their hero in the five wicket win at Clifton Village on Saturday, taking five wickets, including a hat-trick in a blistering over in which he took four wickets.

Then on Sunday Sam Wood was the star with 83 not out from 100 balls, including 10 fours and three sixes, as they beat visiting rivals Papplewick by six wickets.

“It was a fantastic weekend and exactly what we needed,” said Kimberley captain George Bacon

“Everything has been so disjointed and we have lost a couple of games. “We needed a win and a bit of momentum and it was great to get it – the lads did really well.

“It's nice that if we win our games it's going to put us where we want to be.”

However, he warned: “It sounds cliched but we have a very busy week now.

“It could be four games in five days, so we can't look too far ahead.

"We just have to concentrate on the next game, win that and keep going.

“This week we play on Wednesday in the Derbyshire Premier Cup, Thursday in the T20, on Saturday at home to Attenborough and could be playing on Sunday too, depending on Wednesday's result”

Put into bat, Clifton were all out for 145, Kiel Van Vollenhoven scoring 37 not out, Surya Mahotra 35, Ross Forrester 17 and Dan Footitt 15.

But Scottorn’s devastating spell tore their heart out with Martin Weightman also taking 2-19

Jack Nightingale then steered Kimberley home with 68 as they reached 148-5 in 28.2 overs, Weightman adding 22 and Bacon 17 not out while Footitt took 2-38.

“We wanted to win the toss, bowl and be aggressive and try to get some early wickets, then bowl them out if we could or restrict them and knock something off,” said Bacon.

“It was all going to plan, then George Scottorn took four wickets in one over, including a hat-trick, and finished with a fifer. It was amazing.

“Then our batters went out and knocked it off comfortably enough.”

Against Papplewick, Bacon took 3-19 as the visitors were bowled out for 132, Harry Ratcliffe with 48 and Ben Bhabra with 24.

Dominic Wheatley also took 2-6 off just 2.5 overs while Weightman claimed 2-22.

Wood then took centre stage with Weightman in a supporting role with 23 and Nightingale chipping in with 13.

“Sunday was a similar story to Saturday. We bowled very well, restricted them to a score we were more than happy with,” said Bacon.

“Then it was Sam Wood on Sunday who got a brilliant not out and killed the game.

"I don't think there were any moments where we were worried.

“It was nice to have a weekend like that. They were two pretty comfortable wins.”