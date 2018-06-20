Seconds respond to loss with massive runs victory

KICC’s second team bounced back from defeat last week with a comprehensive 164-run win over Attenborough.

They were asked to bat first by the visitors and were in a decent position at 117-3 with Adeel Arshad making 28 of those before Matt Dean (107) and Dominic Wheatley (102) made it an impregnable one with a fourth-wicket stand of 166.

The only downside was the two centurions falling either side of Danny Williams to give Tom Shields (4-70) a hat-trick with the score on 283.

Josh Bembridge (23*) waved his wand and cracked three fours and a six off just 14 balls to take Kimberley past 300 as the innings closed on 325-6.

Adam Majid (1-23), Joe Allport (1-21) and Williams (1-39) took a wicket apiece to leave Attenborough in trouble at 47-3 in the reply. They had recovered slightly to move onto 78-3 before Chris Glover (14-4-52-6) took two wickets in two balls to make it 78-5 and then 86-6.

A heavy shower delayed proceedings for a short time before play resumed with Kimberley needing four wickets for the win. Will Shields (20) and Sandhu (32*) had offered some resistance for the seventh wicket with a stand of 44, but Glover was on hand to trap the former lbw. Bembridge (1-13) and two Glover wickets wrapped up the tail, all out for 161 from 43 overs.

The results sees the seconds move above Attenborough to sixth in Division A and travel to Collingham next week.