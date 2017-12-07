Fencer Owen Jordan adds three more titles to his collection

Nuthall fencer Owen Jordan has been in excellent form both at home and abroad as he continues to climb the world rankings.

The 19-year-old is now into the top ten in the under-20 rankings, and followed up a silver medal at the World Championships in Bahrain by travelling to San Salvador in Central America and claiming yet another silver.

Returning home to the UK, he then took part in two open championships against players of all ages and another in the U20 age group and took golds in all three.

He was victorious at both the Manchester Elite Epee and at a tournament in Cardiff, before in the Leon Paul U20 event in London he was agvain victorious.

As reported in the Advertiserin October, Owen is keen to attract some sponsorship to help with the considerable travelling and accommodation costs he encounters whilst competing.

Despite occasional grants and sponsorship from elsewhere, Jordan continues to be largely self-funded, the sport’s governing body recently having suffered from having its funding cut by UK Sport.

He said: “I want to be among the best and to do that have to keep travelling the world. I plan to head to Canada and Australia next year among others, so any support would be so welcome.”

Anyone keen to help Owen can contact him on 07850 023192 or via e-mail at oj2001uk@yahoo.co.uk.