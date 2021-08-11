Agony on cup debut for Eastwood CFC at Bottesford Town

Eastwood CFC boss James Jepson, left in dug out.

It followed a 3-1 loss at Newark in their UCL Premier Division North opener.

But boss James Jepson saw much improvement from that at Bottesford and said it was now about finding their feet at the higher level ahead of Saturday's visit of Anstey Nomads.

“We were gutted on Saturday,” he said. “There was only one team going to win it on the day.

“We were nice and compact, unlike against Newark in the first game, and thought if we can't win it there we will take them back to Nottingham and beat them in a replay.

“It was literally the last seconds and there was a mix-up at the back. Even after that the keeper made a great save but they put the rebound away and it was tough to take. I couldn't ask for anything more from the lads.

“There are no excuses. Bottesford were nice people and made us feel welcome It was our FA Cup debut and it was a really good footballing day.

“We have to take it on the chin. We have lost both opening games but we are making good progress in terms of performance.”

Jepson continued: “We knew it was going to be a tough season.

“We are now in a better league. In the last one we had a real chance of winning almost every game we played and if we only drew we had people saying my job was at risk which was rubbish.

“Now, although we want to do well, we know we have to consolidate. We have to be realistic with our expectations.”

Jepson said home points would be crucial to consolidating their new higher status.

“Anstey are a really good side with some very good players,” he said.

“But we have to try to win our games games – it's as simple as that. We have nothing to lose by trying to get points on the board at home and we are hoping for a big crowd.