Aitor Karanka encourages Nottingham Forest to take positives despite chucking it away against Norwich City

Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka wants his side to take the positives from their 3-3 draw against Norwich City.

Forest held a 3-0 lead, and even lead 3-1 three minutes into stoppage time, before the chucked it away in the eighth minute of added time.

Speaking after the game, he said: “I think it was a typical Championship game. They showed that it is not a coincidence that they are at the top of the table.

“They had a lot of chances and I have to take the good things from the game, because the players are aware of the bad things that we need to improve.

“The good things are that we were at least as good as them, winning 3-0 and if everybody had asked if we would have taken a point before the game, we would have said yes.

“It is one point and it is true, we were winning 3-0 but you cannot forget that it is against one of the best teams in the league.”

He added: “We could have scored a fourth and fifth, but we didn’t and they had a lot of chances to score.

“We have to take the good things. It is a point against a very good team who are on a good run and now we have another challenge on Saturday.

“We have to keep going and if we play like we did today, we will win many games.”