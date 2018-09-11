Aitor Karanka keeps a close eye on Nottingham Forest youngsters

Second half goals from Toby Edser and Virgil Gomis gave Nottingham Forest U23s a 2-0 win over their Cardiff City counterparts.

The young Reds ran out comfortable winners under the watchful eye of first team manager Aitor Karanka at the City Ground on Monday night.

Karanka posted a picture on Twitter with the wording: “Back at the City Ground to watch our U23s. #NFFC”.

The Forest team also included experienced goalkeeper Stephen Henderson.

Forest line up: Henderson, Richardson, Preston, Coveney, Ahmedhodzic, Gabriel, Taylor, Fornah, Gomis, Edser, Sodeinde. Subs: Wright, Stewart, Gallacher, Megaritis, J. Hefele.

Related content:

Nottingham Forest in line to sign former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace attacker.