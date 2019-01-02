Aitor Karanka says Nottingham Forest’s win over Leeds United was a ‘perfect game’

Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka hailed his side’s 4-2 win over Championship leaders Leeds United as ‘the perfect game’.

Forest came back from 2-1 down against the 10-man visitors.

Karanka told the club’s official website: “It was really good because the crowd has enjoyed it, the players have done their best so it was the perfect game.

“It was a very good performance, especially when you are playing against a top of the table team. When you are winning against the opponent with 10 men, then they come back and we have the energy to come back again in the fourth game in 10 or 12 days so I can’t say anything better to the players.

“I was a little bit concerned after their second goal but the reaction was amazing. In the same way that we weren’t ourselves last Saturday in the first half, the spirit and the work they put on the pitch has been amazing.”

With a sold-out City Ground crowd, Karanka had praise for the way the supporters got behind the side to encourage them to get the three points.

“It was amazing,” he said. “The comeback was for them. In other moments or in other times maybe when Leeds came back, the atmosphere would have been completely different.

“Now, even when they scored the second one, the crowd was amazing and supporting the players. The players did everything and it was the perfect way to start the year.”