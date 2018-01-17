Badgers legends reunite for charity fundraiser

A number of ex-Eastwood Town players will take part in a charity match this weekend in support of the wife of a former team-mate.

Shelley Smith is married to former Badgers striker Marc, who was part of Paul Cox’s team in the late 2000s that won the Northern Premier League and also progressed to the third round of the FA Cup.

Shelley was recently diagnosed with incurable cervical cancer and that has prompted her husband’s former team-mates to get together and raise funds for Weston Park Hospital in Sheffield where she is receiving treatment.

An ‘Eastwood Town XI’ will take on a team full of ex-pros and well known non-league players in the match at the home of Clifton All Whites, which takes place on Sunday (21st) at 1.30pm.

The Eastwood team has a large number of names including Cox, Chris Shaw, Ian Deakin, Peter Knox, Lindon Meikle, Richard Cooper, Gary Breach, Paul Riley, Ian Holmes and Kelvin Mushambi to name but a few, as well as Marc Smith himself.

The opposition, ‘Clifton All Stars’, will include former Coventry, Leeds and Norwich star Darren Huckerby, ex-Birmingham and Derby defender Michael Johnson, former Forest striker Guy Moussi and ex-Peterborough man Francis Green among many others.

Former Badgers left-back and player/manager Shaw, who is now captain of Ilkeston Town, said: “It’s a great chance to get the lads back together for a very worthy cause.

“We’re all very sad to hear of Shelley’s diagnosis and would love to see as many people at the game as possible to help raise funds.”

Shelley has three children, Laura, aged 25, Luke, 23 and ten-year-old Tommy.

On her online fundraising page, which can be found HERE, she says: “I have been diagnosed with metastatic cervical cancer which I have been advised is incurable but treatable to extend my life.

“Since my diagnosis life has been difficult for us all to comprehend the magnitude of this illness, I can only say that I have lots of love from my family and friends which is enabling us to move forward and although at times it is difficult we seem to be coping the best we can.

“Please feel free to donate whatever you can afford to help against the fight of this terrible disease and also for the hardworking and kind staff of Weston Park Hospital, without whose support I would find life extremely difficult.”