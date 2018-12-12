Bookies make Derby County favourites for Nottingham Forest clash

The bookies make Derby County slight favourites to beat local rivals Nottingham Forest at Pride Park - but there's not much in it.

Both sides are flying high in the Sky Bet Championship, with Derby fourth and Forest seventh going into the weekend's games.

And with the Rams having won their last two fixtures, as well as having home advantage, it's they the bookies fancy to take the points.

Bet365 and Sky Bet both have them at 21/20 to win the game, with Ladbrokes, William Hill and several others offering evens. Betfair and Paddy Power are among those to rate the Rams odds on favourites at 10/11 and 5/6 respectively.

The odds on a draw tend to be 5/2 or 13/5 with most bookies, Marathon Bet offering the best odds on that outcome at 53/20.

As for Forest's chances, they tend to hover around the 3/1 mark or below when it comes to how the bookies are fancying them, leaving a Forest win the most unlikely outcome of the three but still, as expected, very much a possibility and one the punters, perhaps aside from those of a Rams persuasion, may fancy taking on.