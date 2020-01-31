Carl Moore confirmed as new Selston boss

Selston have appointed Carl Moore as their new player-manager.

Moore, 32, is the nephew of Selston's former boss Craig Weston and took over as caretaker manager when Weston left in early December.

He has taken charge of six games so far in a schedule frequently interrupted by postponements, five of those being league games as the Parishioners remain at the foot of the Midland Football League Premier Division with just one win to their name.

But Moore said this week that he still believes a climb up the table is more than possible.

He said: “It’s been tough on the field as we’ve had lots of games postponed which has denied us the chance to get much momentum, but we're only six or seven points behind some of the teams above and have about six games in hand, so I’m confident we can still catch up. We still have to play the sides above us too.

“We’re a club that has ridden the crest of a wave in the last few years and we're always confident, and have played well even in games we’ve lost, so we’ll continue to give it our best shot.”

Moore has been a player with Selston since their days in the Central Midlands League having signed in 2015, and a regular scorer in their progress up through the divisions under Weston, who oversaw the East Midlands Counties League title win last season.