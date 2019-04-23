CHAMPIONS! Weston hails super Selston

Manager Craig Weston has paid tribute to his Selston players after they secured the East Midlands Counties League title on Easter Monday.

It was the club’s fourth title in six years, all of them with Weston at the helm and the third that has resulted in promotion.

That means step five football for the first time in Selston’s history next season, secured with a game to spare.

A 4-1 win over Barrow on Saturday and then a 3-3 draw with Eastwood on Monday sealed their success, Newark Flowserve’s 2-1 defeat at West Bridgford confirming matters without the need for things to go down to the last day of the campaign.

And Weston says it’s just reward for everyone at the club.

He said: “It has to be remembered that we operate with no playing budget whatsoever, so to have come through the divisions like we have, with players who are so committed to the cause, is a great achievement.

“The satisfying thing for me is that the core of the squad have been with us since the Notts Senior League days. There are seven or eight who have stuck with us and they’ll now get the chance to perform at an even higher level and I think they’re capable of doing so.

“The camaraderie here is something really special - I can only compare it to one or two clubs out of many I played for - and it’s helped carry us through again.

“We knew with about ten minutes to go on Monday that Newark were losing and we’d given away a 3-1 lead to be pegged back to 3-3 which I was disappointed with, but once the whistle went we knew it was ours.”

Weston says that all of the title wins he has overseen carry equal pleasure for him.

He said: “You are always happy if you can achieve what you set out to do at the start.

“Every title has been fantastic, no matter what level we’re at. We were really disappointed to only finish fourth last year and used that as motivation not to let it happen again as we knew what can occur if you take your foot off the gas.

“This time, we remained contenders and really got our heads down and it was a case of reminding the players that they could be part of something really special.”

Having made what looked a seamless transition from step seven to step six football just two years ago, the challenge is now to be competitive at step five.

As yet, Selston’s destination is unconfirmed with the Midland Football League Premier Division or the Northern Counties East League Premier Division being the options.

Given Selston’s location, both leagues would involve lots of travelling given how far west and north those leagues stretch respectively, and that will bring added challenges for the club.

Weston said: “It’s going to be very different and we’re going to have to factor in not only the financial aspect of the travelling involved but also the time element too given players will have to fit it all around work and so on.

“These are things we’ll look at over the summer, and it’s a problem we obviously want to have, but we have managed quite well this year when we’ve been stretched, thanks to having good quality depth in the squad.

“Whether we change how we operate on a budgetary level too is something we’ll have to look at if we want to be competitive, but there will be various ways we can do that and we want everybody to be equal.”

Selston will host Sherwood Colliery on Saturday in their final game of the season, which will also see the club’s annual Chairman’s Day celebrated with various activities taking place for all the family at the Parish Hall Grounds.