Championship Live: Leeds United score twice in injury time to beat Blackburn Rovers while Nottingham Forest concede twice in stoppage time to draw at Norwich Forest manager Aitor Karanka' saw his side chuck it away against Norwich. It was a dramatic Boxing Day in the Championship with leaders Leeds sealing a dramatic 3-2 win at home to Blackburn. Derby were beaten at Shefield United and Nottingham Forest threw a 3-0 lead away at Norwich. Lampard disappointed with goals conceded as Derby County lose to Sheffield United