Derby Forest

Check out our gallery of Forest v Derby photos from the last ten years

Nottingham Forest host Derby County tonight in the Sky Bet Championship.

Here, we look back at some fixtures between the sides at the City Ground over the last ten years.

Tom Huddlestone sees red last season.

1. 2018

Tom Huddlestone sees red last season.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Forest celebrate Dani Pinillos's late equaliser in 2017.

2. 2017

Forest celebrate Dani Pinillos's late equaliser in 2017.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Derby celebrate a goal in the 2017 fixture.

3. 2017

Derby celebrate a goal in the 2017 fixture.
0
Buy a Photo
Henri Lansbury and Jonny Williams hail a win for Forest in 2015.

4. 2015

Henri Lansbury and Jonny Williams hail a win for Forest in 2015.
0
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4