Check out our gallery of photos from Eastwood CFC's win over Clifton All Whites
Eastwood CFC ran out 3-2 winners over Clifton All Whites in the East Midlands Counties League on Saturday.
Strikes from Ben Gowing, new signing David Leak and an own goal by Chadley Timson proved the difference between the two sides, with Kyle Stovell and Alex Horobin replying for the visitors, as Eastwood remained sixth in the East Midlands Counties League standings.
1. Eastwood CFC v Clifton All Whites
Eastwood CFC v Clifton All Whites, pictured is Kyle Wrenn