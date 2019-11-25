Check out our gallery of photos from Eastwood CFC's win over Clifton All Whites

Strikes from Ben Gowing, new signing David Leak and an own goal by Chadley Timson proved the difference between the two sides, with Kyle Stovell and Alex Horobin replying for the visitors, as Eastwood remained sixth in the East Midlands Counties League standings.

