Chettle: Forest need to act quick on new manager

Nottingham Forest legend Steve Chettle believes appointing a new manager quickly will be key to the club being able to build effectively.

With the January transfer window now open and Mark Warburton having lost his job on New Year's Eve, any new manager will have the opportunity to acquire his own players over the coming few weeks.

And Chettle thinks that's important not only for this season but beyond.

He said: "They need stability, first and foremost, but I felt Mark Warburton was the man to achieve that. They'd not pulled up any trees this year but they're not really in any trouble either.

"Whether it was a knee-jerk reaction from the board after a couple of bad home results, I don't know, but the average time span for a manager isn't long nowadays and that proved the case with Warburton.

"An appointment quickly is key, whoever it may be. There's no point in doing it in February, or even in late January when the best available players might have gone. Doing it now not only gives them a good chance of a solid end to the season but also better foundations for next season.

"You've got time to get the team you want, get them organised and then hopefully results will come. Perhaps that was the thinking of changing the manager now, but I hope it works out for the better."