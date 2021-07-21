Clubs queuing to sign Eastwood's Sam Moore

Wanted man Sam Moore, right, celebrates one of his eight goals on Saturday.

Moore, 25, scored an astonishing eight goals in Saturday's 10-1 friendly win over Birstall United and manager James Jepson said he would not stand in Moore's way if the right club came knocking.

“Mooresy obviously was brilliant with eight goals and it’s not just his goals, his work rate is really good and he’s a team player, he’s very fit and a great lad,” said Jepson.

“I really hope we hang onto him as clubs are showing an interest in him and he will go onto to better levels, hopefully with us, but he’s turning into what he could be.

“When I coming to the end of my career at Quorn he was a young lad there and I have kept an eye on him.

“He played for Barrow and came to us last year and got his head down. He came for the right reasons, hoping to kick on and he has done that.

“Over lockdown he has got really fit. I have had a lot of club ring me asking if they can speak to him. If the right club comes then, sure he can go with our blessing. He has bought into what we are doing and he is a great lad.

“If we can hang onto him as long as we can, then great. But I am not for standing in people's way if they have the opportunity to go and play at a better standard. I am all for that.”

On the thrashing of Birstall, he added: “It was a good win playing against a team from the level we have come from. We were excellent - and we were missing a few as well.

“We brought five young lads on and they looked really good. They have bought into what we are doing.

“Squad-wise, we have one player still who has not re-signed from last year and we are waiting on him. But we are very happy with the players we have signed. We have good options and competition for places.

“We have about 18/19 we can go with and maybe we will add one more.”

He added: “We want to be as competitive as we can but there are some good sides in there and we have to be realistic.

“We want to grow the youngsters and come as high as we can playing the right football.